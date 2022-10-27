Activist Bakkar Hamidi in the Hands of HTS over Facebook Posts

A source told Baladi News that the General Security Agency of HTS raided the house of media activist Bakkar Mohammed Hamidi.

On Wednesday, the Headquarters for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrested an activist who was on his way to the western countryside of Idleb —he hails from Sahl al-Ghab. He was arrested because of posts on his official Facebook page criticizing HTS.

A source told Baladi News that the General Security Agency of HTS raided the house of media activist Bakkar Mohammed Hamidi in the town of Meshmishan near the city of Jisr al-Shughour, in the western countryside of Idleb. They arrested him from his home and confiscated his mobile phone without any previous summons or report. They then took him to an unknown destination without explaining the reasons for the arrest.

The source, who preferred not to be named for security reasons, pointed out that Hamidi is a native of the town of Hawiz in Sahl al-Ghab, which belongs to the northern countryside of Hama, and has been displaced for a long time in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughour. He is known for his revolutionary and media activities in the region and his work as a local school director.

Hamidi recently criticized many mistakes of HTS and its Syrian Salvation Government, as well as its executive force, represented by the General Security Agency, according to the source.

Last September, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the arrest of 11 people, including three children, by HTS. HTS released seven of them, while four remained among the forcibly disappeared

