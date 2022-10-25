Washington: We Want HTS Out of Afrin, We Have Tools for that

Ned Price said instability in Syria is a source of concern for his country, according to al-Souria Net.

The U.S. State Department said it was working with regional partners to remove Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the northern Syrian city of Afrin, expressing concern that HTS could enable its presence in the region.

At a press conference held by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday evening, he said in response to a question about his current explanation for HTS’s control of Afrin: “I am not in a position to provide a more up-to-date assessment beyond what we have said. We are watching everything closely, but I do not have an updated assessment to present today.”

He added that the instability in Syria, and the ability of “terrorist” groups to use Syrian territory to form a base for them, is a source of concern for his country.

Regarding U.S. efforts to get HTS out of Afrin, Price said: “This is something we’re focusing on while working with our regional partners; we have a set of tools, and we’ll continue to calibrate them appropriately.”

Two days ago, news spread about the withdrawal of HTS from the Afrin area after it entered the area and fought battles against the Syrian National Army’s Third Corps.

However, other reports said that HTS had not withdrawn from Afrin but had established itself under flags belonging to other factions present in the area.

Last week, clashes broke out between HTS and the Sultan Salimah Shah and Hamza Division factions on the one hand, and the Third Corps, led by the Levant Front, on the other.

It resulted in the incursion of HTS into Afrin for days, reaching the gates of Azaz, the largest city in the Euphrates Shield region, and later withdrawing following an agreement whose full details are not yet clear. This happened with Turkish pressure.

The United States has previously expressed concern about the expansion of HTS in northern Syria, against the backdrop of recent events in the region following the assassination of Syrian activist Mohammed Abu Ghannoum.

The U.S. Embassy in Damascus’ Facebook account said: “The U.S. is deeply concerned about recent violence in northwest Syria. All parties should protect civilian lives and property.”

