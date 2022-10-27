Asma al-Assad to IAEA Delegation: Syria Reduced Cancer Death Rates

She pointed out that Syria’s strategy aims to increase recovery rates from this disease, according to SANA.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad received members of a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is on a visit to Syria to discuss cooperation in the face of cancer, and means of supporting the Syrian State in this field.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad affirmed that Syria was able to reduce the rate of cancer fatalities thanks to a national program involving Syrian ministries and authorities concerned, led by the Ministry of Health and the National Committee for Cancer Control.

She pointed out that Syria’s strategy aims to increase recovery rates from this disease and reduce the pain and suffering of patients by working to ensure treatment requirements and exerting endeavours for the early detection of cancer.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad added that this work requires a greater role for the IAEA in supporting the fight against cancer in Syria by developing methods to treat the disease from a medical point of view, caring for the patients, reducing their suffering and supporting them psychologically and morally.

For their part, the delegation members affirmed the IAEA‘s readiness to help Syria in this field through cooperation in medical programs and the assessment of the needs and priorities of the Syrian State.

