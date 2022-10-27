Syria Condemns Cowardly Terrorist Attack on Shrine in Iranian Shiraz City

An armed man had attacked the citizens, killing at least 15 people, among them women and children, according to SANA.

Syria condemned, in strongest terms, the cowardly terrorist attack targeted the Shah Cheragh shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, asserting that it shows once again that terrorism has become one of the main tools of the US policy to destabilize the countries.

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source told SANA Thursday in a statement that “ Syria condemns, in strongest terms, the cowardly terrorist attack targeted Shah Cheragh shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz of which Daesh claimed responsibility and claimed the lives of several innocents and injured others.

The source added that this terrorist attack shows again that terrorism has become one of the main tools of the US policy to destabilize countries and undermine peace in them to subject them to U.S. subordination.

The source added that Syria renewed solidarity and full standing by Iran in facing this cowardly terrorist attack and conspiracy targeting it and expressed sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership, people and families of the victims, wishing quick recovery to the injured.

An armed man had attacked the citizens in Ahmad Bin Mousa al-Kazem (Shah Cheragh ) shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people, among them women and children, and injuring 27 others, as security forces arrested the terrorist attacker.

