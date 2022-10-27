Assad Launches Turbo-compressors of South Central Region Gas Plant

Assad was briefed, by the Head of the Syrian Gas Company and the Plant Director, on the turbochargers' function, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad visited on Thursday the South Central Region Gas Plant and shared with the workers and technicians in the launching of the first phase of running the turbo-compressors which have been recently installed in the plant.

The installation of the turbochargers aimed at increasing the production with about 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day, which will lead to an increase in the production of the electric power plants and the quantity of the produced home gas.

Accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, President al-Assad was briefed, by the Head of the Syrian Gas Company and the Plant Director, on the turbochargers’ function in increasing the production and its impact on the reality of energy in Syria.

President al-Assad appreciated, in his speech with the workers and technicians, their efforts to accomplish this national work and their role in preserving and protecting this vital facility during the war.

President al-Assad inaugurated the South Central Region Gas Plant in 2009, but the plant was attacked by terrorists and sabotaged during the years of the war on Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.