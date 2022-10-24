Israel Reveals Damages Caused to Iran’s Smuggling Routes in Syria

The recent Israeli airstrike, according to North Press monitoring, followed a halt for over a month.

Israeli Army revealed on Sunday it destroyed 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria and aborted the Lebanese Hezbollah entrenchment in Syria.

“Israel has in recent years succeeded in almost completely curbing Iran’s ability to transfer weapons to Syria,” The Jerusalem Post cited officials in the Israeli Army as saying.

The strike “severely damaged Iran’s smuggling routes from the sea, from the air and even from the land from Iran to Syria,” the officials were quoted as saying.

“The ability of the Syrian army to produce weapons and ammunition has also been damaged since the Iranians and Hezbollah used the same factories to produce their weapons,” they added.

Over the past years, Israeli attacks have focused on the Scientific Studies and Research Center located in the city of Masyaf in west Hama city, which is used by Iran to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies.

Late on October 21, an Israeli attack targeted military posts that said they were used by Iranian and Hezbollah on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

On Sunday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said the Israeli shelling that targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital struck a YLC-6M radar of Air Defense Forces and the runway of al-Dimas airport in the west of Damascus.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.