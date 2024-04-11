Deadly Ambush in Syria: Eight Iran-Affiliated Fighters Killed in Deir-ez-Zor Province

In a violent ambush within the Deir-ez-Zor province of eastern Syria, eight fighters linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards lost their lives. This attack, executed by unidentified assailants in the Syrian desert, is the latest in a series of deadly incidents targeting pro-Iranian forces, with this particular assault occurring in the Mayadeen area, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the Observatory’s director, confirmed that the casualties were operating under the guidance of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Deir-ez-Zor strategic significance is underscored by its division: east of the Euphrates River is controlled by US-supported Kurdish-led forces, while the west is held by Iranian-backed Syrian government forces and their allies. The Islamic State (IS) group, despite its 2019 territorial defeat in Syria, still poses a threat in the area, especially in the vast Badia desert that extends to the Iraqi border.

This recent ambush follows closely another attack on the outskirts of Mayadeen City, where three Syrians associated with the Revolutionary Guards were killed. Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Iran-backed groups have been instrumental in supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, with thousands of pro-Iran fighters stationed in Deir Ezzor province. The region remains a critical conduit for pro-Iranian groups transporting fighters, weapons, and goods between Iraq and Syria, highlighting its importance in the ongoing conflict dynamics.

