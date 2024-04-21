Syria Urges Global Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Its Territory

Syria has called on the international community and the United Nations to strongly condemn recent Israeli military strikes, which it views as violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Syrian government is urging global powers to implement measures to curb what it describes as ongoing offences by Israel.

In a statement released early Friday, the Ministry reported a new round of missile strikes by Israel on defensive military installations in Syria’s southern regions. These missiles were launched from what Syria refers to as “northern occupied Palestine.”

The Ministry characterized today’s strikes as a continuation of Israel’s “arrogant and fascist policies,” which not only threaten Syria’s sovereignty but also aim to destabilize the region and potentially provoke a broader regional conflict.

Syria vehemently condemns these actions and calls upon the international community and the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council, to denounce these aggressions, take decisive actions to halt these violations, and hold Israel accountable for what Syria considers ongoing crimes and massacres.

The statement reaffirmed Syria’s constitutional right to defend its territorial sovereignty and security, rights that are supported by international law.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.