The Syrian Ministry of Economy and Internal Trade has authorized the establishment of a Damascus branch for the Russian security company RPOST-M LLC, as revealed by the economic news website Syria Report. The company, wholly owned by Grekhov Maxim Yuryevich, applied for this approval on January 17.

RPOST-M LLC, which started in Russia in October of the previous year, is registered with a capital of 500,000 Russian rubles, approximately $5,300 USD or over 71 million Syrian pounds. The company’s official registration in Syria lists its address as “New Damascus, Island 16, Villa Street, Building 116, Entrance 2, Floor 4, Apartment 11.”

The scope of RPOST-M’s activities in Russia differs significantly from its operations in Syria, involving auto parts trading and storage. In Syria, the company will focus on providing protection and defence services for strategic sites, including oil fields.

This move comes as part of a broader trend where security and guard companies have been proliferating in regions under the control of the Syrian regime. These firms are typically associated with regime intelligence leaders and independent businessmen.

Previously, the Wagner Group, a well-known Russian security firm, managed several such companies in Syria, tasked with guarding valuable oil, gas, and phosphate fields acquired by Moscow. Following the demise of Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash last year, control over these sites shifted to Redut PMC after Wagner personnel vacated the region via flights from the Hemeimeem air base.

Among the prominent security companies operating under the supervision of the Wagner Group in Syria is Sanad Protection and Security, founded by Ahmed Khalil Khalil and Nasser Deeb.

