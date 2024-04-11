New Commander for 25th Division: What Happened to Souheil al-Hassan?

Sources aligned with the Assad regime disclosed alterations in the leadership of the 25th Division, a component of Assad’s Russian-supported forces.

The Arab Army Operations Facebook page reported that the 25th Division’s commander, Major General Souheil al-Hassan, transitioned to leading the special forces.

Hassan, a prominent figure among Syrian officers with close ties to Russia, led the training of the Tiger Forces in 2015. This unit was later renamed the 25th Special Task Division in August 2019.

The Tiger Forces, known for their “scorched-earth” tactics, have played important roles in numerous ground battles.

Hassan gained notable recognition in 2017 as the sole officer present at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian and Syrian military personnel in Syria, attended also by Bashar al-Assad.

Putin commended Hassan, stating, “Your Russian colleagues have informed me about how resolutely, courageously, and effectively you and your troops are fighting.”

He added, “I am hopeful that our continued collaboration will lead to future successes.”

