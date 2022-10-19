Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria Gets Only 25% of Necessary Funding

Northern Syria is particularly affected by millions of displaced people who suffer from poverty and food insecurity, according to Shaam Network.

EuroMed Rights has said that the humanitarian response plan for Syria had received only 25% of the necessary funding.

The Human Rights watchdog said in a statement, “The Syrian conflict and the resulting displacement, along with severe economic recession and the depreciation of the local currency, have led to the impoverishment of the population and increased the financial burden on individuals.”

It pointed out that prices have risen more than 800% in the past two years alone, with 90% of the Syrian population living below the poverty line, noting that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation affects almost all Syrian regions.

14.6 millions in need

EuroMed added that northern Syria is particularly affected by millions of displaced people who suffer from poverty and food insecurity more than others, as Syrian families faced record levels of food insecurity and hunger this year.

Anas al-Jerjawi, Director of Operations at EuroMed, said, “while the Syrians are facing record levels of poverty and food insecurity, the humanitarian response plan for Syria has received only 25% of the necessary funding, which clearly means that the international community has failed millions of Syrians who have been exhausted by poverty and conflict.”

Al-Jerjawi added, “to prevent further deterioration and consequences that may be more difficult to face, donor countries must not ignore or reduce their commitments to the Syrian humanitarian crisis.”

He pointed out that about 14.6 million Syrians, half of whom are children, need humanitarian assistance.

EuroMed also called on the Syrian regime to “support the population by all possible means, cooperate with relief organizations, and refrain from using security or political arguments to obstruct or restrict the work of humanitarian mechanisms aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis.”

It called on donor countries and organizations “to fulfill their obligations towards the Syria Response Plan, and to increase their financial contributions in response to the escalation of the humanitarian crisis and the unprecedented rise in the poverty rate.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.