UK Official Stresses Increasing Support for SDF to Ensure ISIS Defeat

A UK delegation discussed with the AANEs the humanitarian and economic issues, the fight against terrorism, as well as the political solution for the Syrian crisis, according to North Press.

UK Special Representative for Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves emphasized on Tuesday the necessity of increasing the support to the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) in all different ways to ensure the lasting defeat of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

The AANES website revealed a meeting took place on Tuesday between Badran Chia Kurd, deputy co-chair of the AANES, and a delegation of the UK, including the UK Special Representative for Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves, and British Foreign Office delegate, Nicola Moss.

The two sides discussed the humanitarian, and economic issues, the fight against terrorism, the political solution for the Syrian crisis, and the ongoing Turkish attacks on northeast Syria.

Hargreaves said that his country supports the efforts made by the U.S. and some other countries to increase support for the AANES in a way that goes beyond the military and security aspects to include the economic and humanitarian sectors as well.

He pointed out that these efforts will ensure effective development in the region that contributes to stability support and the complete defeat of terrorism.

Hargreaves said that ISIS is still considered a threat to Syria, Iraq and the United Kingdom.

The UK Special Representative renewed his country’s commitment to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and other allies until the full elimination of ISIS and to continue providing humanitarian support to improve the IDPs’ conditions in the camps.

Hargreaves said that the political solution in Syria would be in line with UN resolution 2254, adding that it was the best way to “achieving security and stability.”

He considered that the Syrian government and its supporters so far are the main impediment to reaching a political solution in Syria through their foot-dragging to participate in the talks supported by the United Nations.

The UK Representative expressed his gratitude for the assistance and aid provided by the AANES regarding protecting, taking care and handing over ISIS families who are in camps of northeast Syria.

At the end of the meeting, the British delegation received the wife of an ISIS militant with her son, who was in Hawl Camp in the eastern countryside of Hassakeh.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.