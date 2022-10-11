AANES to be Converging Point for Syrian-Turkish Understanding – Official

An AANES official said any understanding between Damascus and Ankara could deepen the crisis in Syria, according to North Press.

Any understanding between Syria and Turkey would mean tacitly Syrian recognition of the new borders set by Turkish forces, a prominent official of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said on Monday.

In an interview with Qamishli-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA), Deputy Co-chair of the AANES Executive Council, Hassan Kocher, said a Turkish attempt to approach the Syrian government signifies the failure of Turkish foreign policy.

“Their position has changed dramatically. Previously, Turkey used to say the regime in Syria was a tyranny and could not be accepted. However, this has been changed upside down,” Kocher told ANHA.

Recently, there has been a political and military change on the ground in Syria, the most recent of which was Turkish steps to reconcile with the Syrian government and the countdown given to the Syrian opposition to leave Turkey amid Russian messages to accelerate the application.

Any understanding between Damascus and Ankara could deepen the crisis in Syria, according to Kocher, who said it was the AANES and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who protected the Syrian territory and national identity.

However, at the same time, Kocher indicated that the AANES could be a converging point for Damascus and Ankara for any future rapprochement to bring the AANES to an end, “That would mean a new war that could take the country to a dark tunnel,” Kocher noted.

