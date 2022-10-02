Syria Expresses Solidarity with Cuba in Facing Hurricane Ian

The Foreign ministry expressed Syria’s deepest condolences to the victims' families, wishing a quick recovery for the injured, according to the Syria Times.

Syria expressed solidarity with the government and people of the friendly Republic of Cuba in facing Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged public and private properties, and the huge damage affected the infrastructures in it, a Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source told SANA in a statement on Saturday.The source added that Syria affirms its confidence in Cuba’s capability to overcome the effects of this catastrophe and announces its full support for the procedures and efforts exerted by the Cuban government to mitigate the devastating effects of the hurricane.

