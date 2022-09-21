SOC Slams Moscow Meeting: Aims to Circumvent Negotiations Path and Political Solution

Yahya Maktabi stressed that whoever wants to negotiate with the Assad regime unilaterally will bear the consequences of their decisions, according to al-Hal Net.

Member of the Syrian Opposition Coalition’s (SOC) political committee, Yahya Maktabi, stressed that the negotiation processes must take place through official methods in the Syrian Negotiations Commission and in accordance with UN resolutions, especially the Geneva Communique of 2012 and UN Resolution 2254.

In statements to Al-Hal, Maktabi said that there are two parties to the negotiations: the Syrian Negotiations Commission and the Assad regime. He said this is the subject of international consensus and within UN resolutions and frameworks, so no one has the right to change these facts.

Maktabi added that any group meeting with Moscow unilaterally is making an attempt to circumvent the paths of negotiations and the political solution in Syria.

He also stressed that whoever wants to negotiate with the Assad regime unilaterally can do so and will bear the consequences of their decisions. He pointed out that the Assad regime has not implemented any of the provisions of UN resolutions, including those related to humanitarian issues such as the release of detainees, but rather sought with its allies to procrastinate, manipulate and waste time.

Maktabi stressed that a delegation going to Moscow to negotiate with the Assad regime away from what was agreed upon internationally will have no effect whatsoever and will not change the essence of the political process, which is the achievement of a political transition in accordance with UN resolutions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.