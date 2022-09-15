Chinese Envoy Calls for Improvement in Cross-line Humanitarian Aid in Syria

China on Wednesday called for improvement in the cross-line delivery of humanitarian aid in Syria, according to SANA.

Since Security Council Resolution 2642 was adopted more than two months ago, only one cross-line delivery has been completed in Northwest Syria, with no improvement in terms of efficiency and scale, said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

“I would like to reiterate that the cross-border relief modality is only a temporary arrangement made under exceptional circumstances. The transition to cross-line relief operations needs to be accelerated. A clear timetable should be set for the eventual termination of cross-border delivery,” Geng told a Security Council meeting on Syria.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN wrote twice to the president of the Security Council in September, condemning the attacks on the airports in Damascus and Aleppo. These airports are important cross-line transfer hubs of humanitarian supplies. Attacks on humanitarian infrastructure must cease immediately, he said.

At present, Syria is still facing a complex security situation. The international community should adopt a unified standard based on international law and Security Council resolutions to combat all terrorist forces in Syria with zero tolerance. Actions that condone, harbour or exploit terrorist forces for political interests must stop, said Geng.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected, asserting that illegally stationing troops in Syria or even setting up military bases in the country constitute a serious violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

