Meslet: Giving Assad Regime Platform to Talk about Terrorism is Total Disgrace

Meslet was commenting on the participation of the Assad regime in the UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, according to the SOC Media Department.

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, said that inviting the Assad regime to a conference on terrorism and giving it the floor to talk about terrorism constitutes a total disgrace to the international community. He stressed that this move represents an insult to humanity and international justice as well as to the millions of victims of the terrorism of the Assad regime and its allies.

Meslet was commenting on the participation of the Assad regime in the Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism that the United Nations held for the first time a few days ago.

He said that the international betrayal of the Syrian people is to blame for prolonging the suffering of the Syrian people. He lamented how the international community allowed a war criminal who used chemical weapons against civilians to remain in power despite the irrefutable evidence of its atrocious crimes.

Moreover, Meslet stressed that the Assad regime does not represent the Syrian people but rather the gangs, militias and foreign occupiers who are aiding the regime in killing the Syrian people for demanding freedom, adding: “The true place of the Assad regime, which is killing the Syrian people en masse and supporting the killing of the Ukrainian people, is in international courts, not conferences.”

Meslet stressed that the United Nations should know that the Assad regime is just a puppet in the hands of Russia and Iran, and that what it says in international forums represents nothing but the Russian and Iranian dictations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.