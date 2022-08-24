Turkey: We Support Contribution of Syrian Opposition to Political Process

The Turkish Foreign Minister met with the head of the Syrian coalition, Salem al-Meslet, according to Syria TV.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his country’s support for the Syrian opposition in the political process within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

This came in a tweet by the Turkish official, on Wednesday, after meeting with the head of the Syrian coalition, Salem al-Meslet, the head of the interim government, Abdul Rahman Jamous, and the head of the negotiating body, Badr Jamous.

Previous statements by Cavusoglu about “reconciliation” between the Assad regime and the Syrian opposition have sparked widespread controversy, especially in northwestern Syria, where statements and clarifications in this regard have been frequent, and several interpretations have been taken.

The Turkish foreign minister later denied speaking of the word “reconciliation” and said that “the opposition (in Syria) trusts Turkey. We have never failed it, but we said that “understanding” is a condition for lasting stability and peace in Syria.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also added after Cavusoglu’s remarks with a clarification, in which it stressed that Ankara provides full support to the Syrian opposition and the negotiating body.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tango Belgic said his country “played a leading role in maintaining the ceasefire on the ground, forming the constitutional committee through the Astana and Geneva processes, and providing full support to the opposition and the negotiating committee in the political process.”

“The political track is not currently witnessing progress due to the procrastination of the regime,” he added, stressing that “the issues expressed by Cavusoglu on Tuesday indicate this.”

