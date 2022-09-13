“ISIS Collaborators” Caught In SDF-Coalition Joint Operation in Hassakeh

Two persons active in financing ISIS sleeper cells were arrested in the SDF operation, according to North Press.

On Tuesday, the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) revealed they carried out a security operation in cooperation with the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS against collaborators with the Islamic State (ISIS) in the east of Hassakeh, northeastern Syria.

In a statement published on its official website, the SDF said that its “Counter-terrorism Units” managed to arrest two wanted persons during an operation in the eastern part of the town of al-Hol.

The two persons were active in financing ISIS sleeper cells and had relations with high-profile ISIS figures, according to the statement.

The statement pointed out that the SDF searched the house of the two persons and confiscated the documents and equipment they had.

This operation comes in line with the “Humanity and Security Operation” in the al-Hol Camp launched by the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) supported by the Coalition forces and the SDF following an increase in violence in the camp.

