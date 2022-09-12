ISIS Claims Responsibility For Killing 6 SDF Fighters

ISIS described the operation as “revenge” for ISIS family members in the al-Hol Camp, according to North Press.

Media outlets close to Islamic State Organization (ISIS) reported on Sunday night that it had carried out an operation against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria.

The outlets said that ISIS described the operation as “revenge” for ISIS family members in the al-Hol Camp.

ISIS announced that it carried out an operation against six SDF fighters in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, east Syria, killing them immediately.

However, the SDF did not comment on the targeting until this report was prepared.

The outlets shared a video clip showing six individuals and another one, most likely an ISIS militant, behind them shouting at them in a local accent.

Before shooting the six individuals, the armed man said he was “taking revenge for captive sisters” in reference to the wives of ISIS members in Hawl Camp.

This comes in tandem with the second phase of the “Humanity and Security” Operation in al-Hol Camp that was launched on August 25th by Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) to pursue the ISIS sleeper cells.

The first phase was launched in 2021 in response to calls of community and tribal leaders in Hawl countryside to reduce crimes at the camp.

The Asayish announce, on a daily basis, the outcomes of the operation that has resulted in the arresting of hundreds of suspects, finding weapons and discovering trenches inside the camp.

Al-Hol Camp, 45 km east of the city of Hassakeh, is a house for 55.829 individuals, including 28.725 Iraqis, 18.850 Syrians and 8.254 of foreign nationalities, according to the latest statistics obtained by North Press.

The camp witnesses murders with different methods, most notably firearms. The camp’s management fears that the latest Turkish threats of invading areas in northern Syria would pave the way for ISIS to reorganize its ranks; North Press cited a statement by the management as saying.

