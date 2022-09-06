Shaaban to Italian Delegation: Syria World Icon in Struggle Against Capitalism

Bouthaina Shaaban discussed cooperation with an Italian delegation from the Venice Association for Italian-Arab Friendship, according to SANA.

Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic discussed with an Italian delegation from the Venice Association for Italian-Arab Friendship means of enhancing cooperation and cultural expertise between the two counties.

Members of the delegation, headed by Engineer Paolo Casillo, the head of the association, presented a set of cultural projects aimed at building bridges of knowledge between the two countries through culture, including a joint cultural project for children based on stimulating reading through an illustrated book translated into Arabic and Italian.

The projects also include exchanging educational visits between the two friendly countries and activities aimed at conveying a message to the world about the capabilities of the Syrian people in preserving their national identity.

Dr. Shaaban emphasized that Syria is a great example of coexistence and that the project of demolishing civilizations and cultures the West is working on does not target Syria alone but all world countries for the Western capitalist culture to remain the only dominant and ruling culture.

Dr. Shaaban added that Western capitalism targeted humankind, and today it has become necessary for all world peoples to combine efforts to reach a global order in which humanity is taken into consideration.

