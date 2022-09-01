HTS Arrests Activist in Atarib Over Facebook Post

Masto al-Omar is one of the founders of the Free Syrian Army, according to Orient News.

Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has arrested an activist in the city of Atarib in the western countryside of Aleppo — which is under HTS control in northern Syria — in connection with a Facebook post criticizing its policies.

On Thursday, social media activists said that an HTS security patrol had arrested the activist Masto al-Omar, following a post in which Omar discussed the issue of allowing members of the Christian community to hold their ceremonies in the western countryside of Idleb.

Omar said in his post: “Today, our Christian brothers practice their rituals wherever they want. This means that if I hold a party in the village and invite Hussein al-Talawi, no one should tell me anything. Do you hear me, Atarib police station?”

The activists called on HTS to immediately and unconditionally release the activist Omar, holding HTS accountable for any harm occurring to him, in terms of his health or otherwise.

Omar was amongst the first activists to rebel against the Assad regime in 2011, and was one of the founders of the Free Syrian Army Brigades in the Atarib region. He has suffered several injuries to his body.

According to activists, Omar had left the military sphere and moved into the medical and civilian sphere after HTS defeated the Jaish al-Mujahideen faction.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.