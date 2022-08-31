Russia and Iran Insist on Astana Process, Call for Lifting Sanctions

Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart affirmed the necessity to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria, according to SANA.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian affirmed the necessity to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria, stressing the need to lift the coercive western economic measures imposed on it which violate the UN Security Council resolutions.

“We discussed the situation in Syria and evaluated the summit of the guarantor states of the Astana process “Russia, Iran and Turkey “which was held in Tehran on 19th of last July and we agreed on the importance of Astana formula to achieve the political settlement in Syria and solve all humanitarian issues and outstanding problems caused by the Western sanctions that undermine Security Council resolutions” Lavrov said during a press conference with Abdollahian in Moscow Wednesday.

