Israel’s Risky Gamble: Positioning Itself as Protector of Syria’s Minorities

In a bold move, Israel has allowed Syrian Druze to enter its territory for the first time in decades, facilitating a pilgrimage to the grave of Sheikh Amin Tarif, the revered spiritual leader of the Druze. While this moment of cross-border unity was marked by celebration, it also revealed the delicate and dangerous position of Syria’s Druze community—caught between Israeli overtures and lingering fears of the new Syrian regime.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israel has sought to portray itself as a defender of minorities across Syria, including Druze, Kurds, Alawites, and Christians. Syrian Druze have been at the heart of these efforts, with Israel distributing aid, offering work permits, and pledging military protection. Yet this apparent support carries risks: it has sparked suspicion within Syria that Druze may favour Israeli over Syrian identity, potentially endangering them further.

Israel’s military presence in southern Syria has grown, with Israeli forces occupying areas beyond the buffer zone and constructing fortifications that suggest long-term ambitions. Critics argue this undermines Syrian sovereignty and ties into fears that Israel is exploiting minority issues to justify territorial expansion.

Behind these moves lies a strategy shaped by post–October 7 security anxieties, as Israel seeks to pre-empt threats from Hezbollah and extremist elements within Syria. However, by refusing dialogue with the new Syrian leadership and intensifying military actions, Israel may push Damascus closer to Turkey—a rival Israel had hoped to counter.

Minorities, wary of renewed conflict, have largely distanced themselves from Israel’s promises. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have committed to a united Syria that respects minority rights, as have the Druze in southern Syria. Meanwhile, Israel’s security-centric approach risks alienating the very groups it claims to support, reinforcing divisions, and ultimately weakening its influence in Syria’s evolving landscape.

