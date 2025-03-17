Brussels Conference: Shibani Urges Sanctions Relief and Greater Support for the Syrian People

During his address at the Brussels Conference on Syria, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani highlighted the challenges facing the country in the wake of major political transformations. Despite the nationwide celebrations marking the fall of the Assad regime, Shibani noted that the suffering of the Syrian people continues. He described the conference as a vital platform to bolster international efforts aimed at alleviating this hardship.

Genuine Political Change in Syria

Shibani emphasized that Syria’s participation in the donor conference reflected authentic Syrian representation, underscoring that the country has undergone substantial political shifts. He stated that the Syrian people are united behind their new leadership and committed to national progress, having begun to dismantle the legacy of the former regime and move beyond the sectarian and ethnic divisions that once plagued the nation.

Israeli Threats to Syrian Sovereignty

The minister also addressed ongoing threats from Israel, accusing it of violating the 1974 disengagement agreement and encroaching upon Syrian territory, thereby endangering the nation’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. Shibani stressed Syria’s commitment to implementing agreements with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard national stability and prevent threats to neighboring countries.

Call to Lift Sanctions and Support Reconstruction

On the economic front, Shibani called for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, describing them as a humanitarian and moral imperative rather than a mere political demand. He argued that the sanctions have only deepened the suffering of the Syrian people and stressed the need for support in reconstruction and assistance during this transitional phase.

Vision for a Better Future

Shibani concluded by affirming the Syrian people’s eagerness to rebuild their lives and revive the country. He urged that Syria’s path to recovery be aligned with the aspirations of its people, many of whom remain displaced in camps. He asserted that the new Syrian government is the sole guarantor of peace and stability.

International Community’s Pledges

At the conference, Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, stated that the international community shares a collective responsibility to help Syria emerge from its devastating conflict. She warned against withdrawing investment from the country, noting that Syria stands at a historic crossroads and that peace remains attainable.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s support for the Syrian people, announcing a pledge of €2.5 billion in aid through next year.

Germany Pledges €300 Million

Germany announced on Monday a new aid package worth €300 million for Syria, ahead of the European Union–hosted donor conference in Brussels aimed at mobilising funds for Damascus following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated: “To support this monumental task, Germany will provide an additional €300 million to the United Nations and a range of organisations, in support of the peace process and for the benefit of the Syrian people and communities across the region.”

Baerbock stressed the importance of a comprehensive political process to secure a peaceful future for Syria, according to Reuters. “As Europeans, we stand united with the Syrian people and for a free and peaceful Syria,” she said.

She also underscored the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the state’s political and security structures as a key step toward national unity.

Baerbock noted the need for a constitutional declaration to fill the legal vacuum during Syria’s transitional phase.

The German Foreign Minister clarified that more than half of the pledged funds will go directly to the Syrian people, without any involvement from the Syrian government. The aid will be used to provide food, healthcare, emergency shelter, and protection measures for the most vulnerable.

Additionally, Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Turkey will also receive support under this aid package.

Additional Donor Commitments

The United Kingdom pledged £160 million in aid, while Switzerland committed €73 million, reiterating its long-term support for the Syrian people. The European Union emphasized its dedication to justice and accountability for war crimes, calling for the inclusion of civil society in Syria’s political process. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a pledge of over €720 million to support Syrians.

UN Secretary-General’s Remarks

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described Syria’s path forward as fraught with challenges, noting the widespread destruction of infrastructure and the fact that over two-thirds of the population requires humanitarian aid. He reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to working with the Syrian people to achieve a prosperous future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.