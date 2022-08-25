SOC Political Parties Committee Meets Comptroller-General of Syria’s Muslim Brotherhood

The two sides stressed that there will no viable solution in Syria outside the UN resolutions, according to SOC Media Department.

The Political Parties and Movements Committee of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) visited the office of the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul to discuss the overall field, humanitarian, social and political situation in Syria, in addition to the political life in the future of Syria.

The meeting brought together Coordinator of the Committee Abdullah Kaddo, Secretary of the SOC’s political committee Abdel Majid Barakat, member of the General Assembly Muhammad Yahya Maktabi, Comptroller-General of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria Muhammad Walid, and the Brotherhood’s representatives in the SOC Farouk Tayfour and Ahmed Sayyed Youssef.

The two sides discussed the major political developments in Syria as they stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in order to unify the Syrian national ranks with their various religious, national and cultural backgrounds. They stressed the need to find a national alternative that ends the Assad regime’s monopoly of power and consolidates the foundations of a civil state.

The two sides also stressed that there will no viable solution in Syria outside the UN resolutions, most notably the Geneva Communique of 2012 and UN resolutions 2118 and 2254.

