UAE Quietly Mediates Secret Talks Between Syria and Israel

The United Arab Emirates has discreetly established a backchannel to facilitate indirect talks between Syria and Israel, according to well-informed sources cited by Reuters. The initiative reportedly began just days after Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Abu Dhabi on April 13, reflecting a growing Emirati role in shaping regional diplomacy.

A Syrian security source and a regional intelligence official confirmed that these behind-the-scenes communications—still in their early stages—focus primarily on security cooperation, intelligence exchange, and confidence-building measures. The talks are technical in nature and exclude military matters, particularly those involving ongoing Israeli operations on Syrian soil.

Participants and Scope

According to a senior intelligence source, the meetings have included UAE security officials, Syrian intelligence operatives, former Israeli intelligence figures, and other unidentified participants. While the discussions are indirect and exploratory, they mark a significant step in thawing the frozen dynamics between the two adversaries, who have no formal diplomatic ties.

The mediation effort notably predates last week’s Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, including a strike that landed just 500 meters from the presidential palace in Damascus. It remains unclear whether the backchannel was activated before or after the attacks.

Israel described the strikes as a “message to Syria’s new rulers”, citing concerns about threats to Druze communities in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. Damascus, in turn, condemned the raids as “escalatory foreign interference” and reaffirmed its commitment to national unity after over a decade of civil war.

Syria Moves to Reassure Israel

In a parallel effort to ease Israeli anxieties, Damascus has reportedly engaged with Jewish community leaders both inside Syria and abroad. In addition, Syrian authorities have arrested two senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, signaling a potential policy shift. Syria’s Foreign Ministry also sent a message to Washington stating that the country “will not become a source of threat to any party, including Israel.”

UAE’s Strategic Calculations

Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the talks stems in part from its unique position in the region. The UAE’s 2020 U.S.-brokered normalization with Israel has positioned it as a potential mediator for countries like Syria that lack direct channels with Tel Aviv.

Initially, Emirati officials expressed unease over what they described as the “Islamist leanings” of certain figures in Syria’s new transitional leadership. However, those concerns reportedly subsided after a lengthy and reportedly constructive meeting between President al-Sharaa and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed in mid-April. Within days of that meeting, the secret Syria-Israel backchannel was quietly opened.

A Cautious Opening

Though still limited in scope, the UAE-facilitated dialogue reflects broader regional realignments and could represent a tentative first step toward deconfliction or even longer-term security arrangements. As Syria seeks to rehabilitate its regional standing and Israel remains vigilant over threats near its borders, the UAE appears poised to play an influential role in shaping the rules of engagement between two long-time enemies.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.