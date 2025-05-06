“No Safety, No Return”: Displaced Syrians Demand Justice Before Going Home

A fragile calm has returned to Sahnaya and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, but fear still keeps thousands from their homes. Displaced residents—many from Druze and Christian communities—say they won’t return until Syria’s General Security forces take full control of the area and provide real guarantees against renewed violence.

The crisis erupted earlier this month after a controversial audio recording, allegedly from a Druze source, sparked sectarian clashes. The violence left civilians and security personnel dead, fueling unrest that spread across Druze-majority regions. Social media incitement worsened tensions, driving mass displacement.

“We Need Real Security—Not More Promises”

Mohammed al-Saqa’an, a Sahnaya resident, fled with his family and refuses to return without changes: “I never carried a weapon or fought in this war,” he told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. “Yet now I’m treated like a criminal. We saw armed groups break into homes—how can we trust them? Only if General Security, with officers from all backgrounds, takes over will I feel safe.”

Others demand justice first. Umm Mohammed, a Sunni woman displaced from Sahnaya, said: “We lived together peacefully for years. Now, some act like we’re the enemy. Arrest the attackers, punish looters—then we’ll believe it’s safe.”

A Legacy of Division

The clashes reveal deeper wounds. Social counselor Zaid Abu Amin blames decades of regime-engineered sectarianism: “Assad’s rule left generations angry and divided. Now, with no real reconciliation, even small sparks ignite violence.”

Civil activist Omar al-Musakka warns against politicizing returns:

“Forcing people back for propaganda won’t heal anything. Safe return means justice, not just soldiers on the streets.”

Glimmers of Progress—But Is It Enough?

This week, authorities released 22 detainees linked to the unrest, a move welcomed by local leaders. Darayya’s administrator, Jamil Madour, announced:

“Life is normalizing. Schools and clinics are open. Only those involved in killings remain detained.”

Yet for families like Fadia’s—scattered between Suwayda and Mount Hermon—home feels distant.

“The road’s still closed, and rumors online make everything worse,” she said. “We need truth, not just orders to return.”

The Unanswered Question: Who Will Rebuild Trust?

With checkpoints in place and armed factions still active, many doubt promises. As one returnee admitted:

“The streets are quiet, but trust? That’s gone. Until the state punishes the guilty, we’re just waiting for the next explosion.”