Syrian Brotherhood: We will not get Involved in Reconciliation with Assad

The Syrian Brotherhood said the Assad regime is by nature a criminal genocidal regime, that does not accept reform nor partnership, according to Baladi News.

The General Controller of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria, Dr. Mohammed Hikmat Walid, denied the group’s involvement in the “trap of reconciliation with the Assad regime.”

He said in a private interview with Arabi 21 that “the Brotherhood is the master of its decision, a decision taken by its decades-old institutions, and it is wrong to think that anyone can involve the group in a path it does not want. We have a conviction that the days have proven correct, which is that the Assad regime is by nature a criminal genocidal regime, does not accept reform, does not accept partnerships, or reconciliations.”

“The Syrian issue, in light of the blockage of the horizon for a political solution faced by the existing opposition institutions, needs auxiliary national political forces, emanating from popular roots, representing the Syrian people and able to hold dialogues and lead it. It should also pressure the decision-maker to meet the demands of the Syrian people and achieve the aspirations of their revolution,” Walid said.

Regarding the attempts at normalization between Turkey and the Assad regime, he said, “The group does not interfere in the internal politics of any country that resides in its territory, but it adheres to its firm position that the genocidal and criminal regime in Syria must be changed for the benefit of the Syrian people and all the peoples of the region. We believe that normalization with a murderous criminal regime is not in the interest of any country.”

“The Syrian regime is a sectarian minority regime that is closed to itself and based on authoritarianism, murder, and terrorism. Reconciliation or rapprochement with it, entrenches its criminality, legitimizes its authoritarianism and exacerbates the decades-long Syrian crisis,” he said.

“The Syrian regime was not serious about negotiations at any stage, and this brought the so-called political solution to an absurd state to pass the time and impose a fait accompli,” he said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.