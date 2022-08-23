Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Officer Killed in Syria

Iran did not elaborate on the details of the killing of Officer Alijani in Syria, according to Orient Net.

Iranian media have revealed the killing of a senior officer from the ranks of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) militia on Syrian territory. This is a new addition to senior Iranian officers who were killed in battles and military operations for the benefit of the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

The Iranian Mehr news agency reported that the officer, Colonel Abu al-Fadl Alijani, from the ranks of the IRGC, was killed “during an advisory mission in Syria.” His body will be transferred to Iranian territory in the coming days. The location and details of his death were not clarified.

According to Iranian sources, Alijani was one of the officers of the Infantry College of the so-called Amir al-Mu’mineen University of Science and Martial Arts of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran. He hails from Isfahan province and is a training officer for militias in Syria.

Iran did not elaborate on the details of the killing of Officer Alijani in Syria. Analysts said he was likely killed during the recent Israeli raids on an Iranian shipment near Damascus International Airport last week. Others pointed to the possibility that he was killed in the areas of the Syrian desert, especially the strongholds of these militias in the Albu Kamal area in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

The killing of the senior IRGC officer comes a few weeks after the militia announced the discovery of bodies belonging to five officers and members of its ranks in the village of Khan Touman in the southern countryside of Aleppo. This is where the mullahs’ regime has recovered dozens of bodies of its officers and members in recent years.

The Iranian agency said at the time that the five bodies were found in the Khan Touman area. It referred to them as “senior martyrs” and among them were officers. The bodies belonged to Major General Abdullah Iskandari, Major General Rahim Kabli, Mustafa Tash Musa, Mohammad Amin Karimian, and Abbas Asmieh. They hail from the provinces of Mazandaran, al-Borz, and Fars.

