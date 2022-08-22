“Encouraging”: Iran Comments on Developments in the Relationship between Turkey and the Syrian Regime

Iran said it hopes to see the return of relations between Turkey and Syria, according to al-Souria Net.

Iran has commented on developments in Turkey’s relationship with the Syrian regime and its new policy on Syria, which has been the focus of Turkish officials’ talk over the past few days.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said, “We are witnessing the realism of regional and non-regional governments regarding developments in this country [Syria]. Unfortunately, the events that took place in it were the result of the irrational behaviour of some countries.”

Regarding relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime, Kanaani added, “We always believe that the Turkish government should correct its view on developments in Syria. We also had good talks with it in our bilateral framework and expressed our views within the framework of the Astana process.”

“The statements of the Turkish authorities are encouraging, and we hope to see the return of relations between Turkey and Syria. The restoration of relations between the two countries is in their own interest and in the interest of the region.”

Discussions about the “normalization controversy” between Turkey and the Syrian regime have acquired a new dimension after

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks to reporters as he returned on board from Ukraine, on Friday.

“Turkey is not seeking to remove Bashar al-Assad in Syria,” Erdogan said. He argued that diplomatic relations need to be upheld, adding that his country “cannot” completely sever those ties with the Syrian regime in Damascus.

According to the Turkish president, Turkey is currently in coordination with the Russian side on many issues related to Syria, especially those related to “combating terrorism.”

Iran has no role in the operation, which Erdogan also pointed out, in the context of his remarks on Friday.

There was no comment or position on the part of the Syrian regime regarding the developments in terms of the Turkish position on Syria.

There is still a lot of ambiguity surrounding the path that will link Ankara to the Syrian regime, in the coming phase, especially with many issues of hostility between them.

In February, the Syrian regime’s foreign minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, has already expressed i a willingness to normalize relations with the Turkish government but on conditions.

At a press conference at the Valdai Forum in Moscow, Mekdad said: “Syria and Turkey are neighbors, and we have a long history and 500 years of occupation. This is enough to understand each other.”

He added that there are several things that must be achieved for the return of Syrian-Turkish relations, namely Turkey’s withdrawal of its forces from Syrian territory, the cessation of support for “terrorists” and the deprivation of the Syrian population of water resources, and the building of relations with Syria on the basis of mutual respect”.

“I think if we stick to these points, our relations could improve.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.