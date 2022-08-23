Syria Condemns Escalation, Provocation by France Against Republic of Mali

Syria said France's actions threaten peace and security in Africa, according to SANA.

The Syrian Arab Republic has condemned the unprecedented escalation and policy of provocation practiced by France against the Republic of Mali.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns the unprecedented escalation and policy of provocation practiced by France against the Republic of Mali, which have been recently represented by the repeated violations of the Malian airspace by drones, military helicopters and combat aircraft which belong to the French forces, without permission by the legitimate government of Mali, in a flagrant and unacceptable violation of Mali’s sovereignty.” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that “Syria believes that these violations threaten peace and security on the African continent in addition to international peace and security and that these criminal acts are an attempt by the old and new colonial powers to restore France’s hegemony and control over its former colonies in Africa.,”

The statement added that Syria demands that the UN Security Council assume its responsibilities to compel France to stop its grave violations and respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Mali.

The statement concluded, “Syria affirms its full support for the leadership and people of the Republic of Mali in confronting the attempts of external interference in its internal affairs and stands with Mali in the face of these aggressive French policies.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.