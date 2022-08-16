Syria and Iraq form the Syrian-Iraqi Business Council

The Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade underscored the importance of the Iraqi market for Syrian export, according to the Syria Times.

The Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade today issued a decision establishing the Syrian-Iraqi Business Council.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the Council aims to strengthen the role of the private sector and to take advantage of its potential to develop economic relations between Syria and Iraq in various fields of trade, investment, industry, agriculture and tourism.

The statement underscored the importance of the Iraqi market for Syrian export products that meet the needs of the Iraqi consumer.

The decision includes the designation of Mohamed Nasser al-Sawwah as the President of the Council and Ziad Aubrey as a vice-chairman from the Syrian side.

