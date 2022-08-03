The Syrian Ambassador to Algeria affirmed the support of the embassy to the council, according to SANA.

The Syrian-Algerian Business Council launched its activities during its general assembly meeting with the participation of 80 businessmen and women at the Ebla al-Sham Hotel in the Damascus countryside after completing the formation of its board of directors.

In a speech during the meeting, the council’s president, Khaled al-Zubeidi, stressed that launching the council’s work constitutes a qualitative and new step in the development of economic relations between Syria and Algeria in various trade and investment fields.

Zubeidi added that the next stage would witness cooperation between Syrian and Algerian businessmen, which will raise the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and open new prospects for exporting Syrian products to Algeria.

He added that the council intends to form a delegation of Syrian businessmen to visit Algeria to open new horizons for cooperation between Syrian and Algerian businessmen and establish partnerships and joint investment projects in all sectors.

For his part, the Syrian Ambassador to Algeria, Dr. Namir al-Ghanim, affirmed the support of the Syrian embassy in Algeria to the council, adding that it will provide the necessary facilities to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and establish partnerships that contribute to the reconstruction process in Syria.

Director of the International Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade, and the representative of the ministry, Dr. Anas al-Buqa’ai, said that the Business Council is a legal entity that is administratively and financially independent and is subject to the internal system governing it to reach a joint economic cooperative work that serves the development of economic relations between the two countries.

