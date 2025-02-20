Exploring Practical Economic Policies for Syria’s Recovery

As Syria navigates economic turmoil and structural challenges, policymakers face a dual challenge: rebuilding domestic industries while integrating into global markets. The economic landscape is marked by unequal competition between imports and local products, a deteriorated infrastructure, and shifting political and financial dynamics. To foster sustainable recovery, Syria must adopt practical policies that stimulate growth, create jobs, and restore financial stability while mitigating the impact of international sanctions and external pressures.

The Challenge: Rebuilding Amid Economic Disruptions

Syria’s economy is undergoing a difficult transition, with industrial, agricultural, and service sectors struggling to regain stability. Internally, the decline of corrupt monopolies presents an opportunity to establish a new economic balance, while externally, sanctions and geopolitical rivalries continue to complicate recovery efforts. The absence of a clear, long-term economic strategy has fueled uncertainty, underscoring the need for a pragmatic and adaptable approach instead of rigid models imported from other post-conflict nations.

Economic Recovery Strategies: Import Substitution vs. Export-Oriented Growth

Post-conflict economies typically adopt one of two primary growth strategies:

Import Substitution Industrialization (ISI): Reducing reliance on imports by strengthening domestic industries, fostering self-sufficiency, and implementing protective policies such as tariffs and subsidies. Export-Led Growth: Prioritizing the production of goods for global markets, leveraging comparative advantages to generate foreign currency reserves and enhance international trade.

For Syria, a hybrid approach—combining import substitution for essential goods with export-driven growth in competitive sectors—is likely the most effective strategy for economic revitalization.

Strengthening Domestic Production and Selective Imports

A critical first step is differentiating between essential and non-essential goods. Local production of key agricultural commodities—such as wheat, cotton, olives, and tobacco—should be prioritized to achieve food security and industrial sustainability. If domestic supply can meet demand in both quality and quantity, imports should be gradually phased out through a controlled transition.

For manufactured goods, especially in food processing and textiles, tax incentives and preferential policies should be introduced to enhance local competitiveness. However, high-quality imports should still be allowed to encourage innovation and higher production standards among domestic manufacturers.

Leveraging Export Potential for Economic Growth

In the medium term, Syria must transition toward exporting domestically produced goods to stabilize its economy. Supporting exporters through logistical aid, financial incentives, and trade facilitation will improve the country’s trade balance and bolster the national currency. Industries such as textiles, processed foods, and construction materials offer strong potential for foreign market penetration, generating much-needed foreign currency and reducing the trade deficit.

Fiscal and Monetary Policies for Sustainable Growth

For these economic strategies to succeed, a coherent fiscal and monetary framework must be implemented, focusing on:

Customs and Taxation Policies: Adjusting tariffs to protect local industries while ensuring fair competition.

Targeted Support for Domestic Producers: Providing subsidies and tax relief to encourage investment in local manufacturing and agriculture.

Currency Stability and Inflation Control: Strengthening the Syrian lira by stabilizing exchange rates and reducing inflationary pressures.

Autonomous Central Bank Policies: Allowing the Syrian central bank to regulate monetary policy independently, free from excessive government interference.

Fostering a Competitive and Transparent Economic Environment

The Syrian government must transition from a market controller to a regulatory facilitator, fostering an economic climate that promotes private sector growth, reduces bureaucratic obstacles, and combats corruption. A transparent legal framework should be introduced to prevent monopolies, ensure fair market competition, and safeguard consumer rights.

A Strategic Roadmap for Economic Recovery

By adopting a balanced economic strategy that strengthens local production, strategically controls imports, and expands exports, Syria can lay the foundation for a resilient and inclusive economic recovery. Effective fiscal policies, financial incentives, and institutional reforms will be critical in determining whether the country can rebuild a self-sustaining and competitive economy.

Despite the challenges ahead, a focused approach to production, trade, and financial stability offers Syria a viable path toward long-term economic growth and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.