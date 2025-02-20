First Jewish Rabbi to Visit Syria After Assad’s Fall: ‘Our Neighborhood’ Has Been Neglected

Rabbi Yosef Hamra, who recently arrived in Damascus leading a group of Jews, expressed his sorrow over the neglect of the city’s historic Jewish Quarter over the past decades.

While walking through the alleys of the old neighborhood, he spoke to Rudaw reporter Dilkhwaz Muhammad about the changes that had taken place:

“I am the first Jewish person to return to Syria. I arrived with my son last Monday evening and met with local residents.”

Rabbi Hamra, who returned to Damascus 33 years after being forcibly displaced by Syria’s Baathist regime, added:

“I am saddened that the neighborhood has been left in need of care and attention.”

During a visit to one of the synagogues in the quarter, the Rudaw reporter asked him whether it would be possible to hold a Jewish prayer service there, given that Jewish tradition requires a quorum of ten men (minyan) for communal prayers. Rabbi Hamra replied:

“We are trying and seeing if we can reach the required number. If ten people come, we will hold the prayer. If not, it won’t be possible.”

He noted that the neighborhood is now devoid of residents. He also revealed that his delegation had been invited to the White House by the U.S. State Department, where they would advocate for lifting sanctions to support struggling residents.

It is worth noting that in 1992, over 5,000 Jews were forcibly expelled by the regime of Hafez al-Assad and resettled in various European countries, unable to return.

During his visit, Rabbi Hamra and his group toured several historic synagogues in Damascus, including Al-Faranj and Al-Raki, as well as the Ibn Maimon Jewish school and the Jobar Synagogue, which was destroyed by shelling during the Syrian war.

In recent years, the Assad regime has not permitted the return of Jews and has confiscated their properties.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.