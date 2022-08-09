SOC Condemns Israeli Occupation’s Aggression on Gaza

The SOC said that the Syrian people in their entirety stand with their Palestinian brothers.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) condemned the aggression of the Israeli occupation and its brutal bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

Indeed, the suffering of the peoples from the forces of oppression, tyranny and occupation is one, and it is necessary to resist and struggle until the lofty goals of victory, freedom and independence are achieved.

“The ongoing crimes by the Israeli occupation will not break the Palestinian people’s will for liberation and independence as they have confronted the occupation for several decades,” the SOC added.

The SOC offered its condolences to the families of the victims, asking Allah to protect Palestine and its people, calling on the international community to bring an immediate end to this aggression.

