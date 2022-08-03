ISIS Attacks Iran’s Militias In Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

Four militants of Iranian-backed militias were killed, and five others were injured, according to North Press.

Four militants of Iranian-backed militias were killed, and five others were injured on Tuesday in an attack launched by members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in a town east of Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

Militants of ISIS targeted a training camp of the Iranian-backed militia in the outskirts of the town of al-Mayadin, 40 km east of Deir ez-Zor, with RPG-7, a military source from the town said.

The source, who preferred not to be named, added that the attack lasted more than an hour. It resulted in the killing of four militants and the injury of five.

According to the source, the ISIS members managed to control the camp and seize the weapons and ammunition after the militants of Liwa Fatemiyoun escaped.

After that, the ISIS members set the camp to fire and escaped to the desert.

Iranian-backed militias and the government forces control large areas of the Syrian Desert and the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, which constitutes a source of concern as it witnesses intensive operations by the ISIS sleeper cells.

The Syrian Desert covers nearly half of the area of Syria and is distributed over the governorates of Deir-ez-Zor, Raqqa, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Rif Dimashq, Suwaida and Palmyra.

