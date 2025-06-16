First Direct Flight from Bucharest to Damascus in 14 Years Marks Aviation Milestone

In a significant step toward reconnecting Syria with Europe, the first direct commercial flight from Bucharest to Damascus in over 14 years landed at Damascus International Airport on Sunday. Operated by Romanian airline Dan Air, the arrival of the flight signals a cautious revival of Syria’s air links amid ongoing regional tensions.

A Symbolic Arrival

The aircraft, carrying 138 passengers—including Syrian expatriates and foreign travelers—was greeted by an official delegation upon touchdown. Among the arrivals was Dr. Mohammed Nadal al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, underscoring the flight’s economic significance. The Romanian delegation was led by Radu Gimbostan, Chargé d’Affaires of the Romanian Embassy in Damascus, and Cristian Iotu, Romania’s Consul in Syria, alongside representatives from Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Mohammed al-Razz, Dan Air’s commercial representative in Syria, told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the return flight to Bucharest would carry 125 passengers. He emphasized that the route “opens a gateway to Europe,” linking Damascus with key cities like Frankfurt, Berlin, and Stockholm, and fostering cultural, trade, and tourism ties.

The resumption follows Dan Air’s receipt of operational approval from Romania’s Transport Ministry in March and subsequent clearance from Syrian authorities in April.

Regional Turbulence Grounds Other Flights

The milestone arrival contrasted with broader aviation disruptions in the region. Syrian Airlines announced the cancellation of its Monday flights between Damascus and Sharjah (Flight 501/502), citing airspace closures due to escalating security tensions between Iran and Israel. The airline cited passenger safety as the priority and urged travelers to monitor official channels for updates.

In a related incident, a Syrian Airlines flight from Sharjah to Damascus on Saturday was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, due to airspace restrictions. After overnight accommodations were arranged for passengers, the flight safely reached Damascus on Sunday following intensive coordination by Syrian aviation officials.

A Fragile Reopening

While the Bucharest-Damascus route marks progress, the broader regional outlook remains uncertain. Airspace closures across the Middle East—now entering a fourth day—continue to disrupt travel, reflecting the volatile geopolitical climate.

For Syria, the flight represents a tentative step toward reintegration after years of isolation. Yet, as one corridor opens, others remain shuttered, leaving the future of the country’s aviation recovery contingent on forces far beyond the tarmac.