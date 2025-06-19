U.S. Senators Introduce Bill to Repeal the Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria

In a significant development reflecting shifting U.S. policy toward Syria, two members of the U.S. Senate introduced a bill on Wednesday calling for the repeal of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, commonly known as the “Caesar Act.”

The bipartisan bill was submitted by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Rand Paul, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to a statement published on the committee’s official website.

The statement emphasized that while the Caesar Act succeeded in isolating the regime of Bashar al-Assad, it now risks obstructing Syria’s path toward stability, democracy, and reconstruction. The proposed repeal, the senators argue, would lift broad-based economic sanctions while preserving targeted U.S. mechanisms to hold Syrian officials accountable.

“An Opportunity for a New Chapter”

Senator Shaheen stated, “The Syrian people now have a significant opportunity to write a new chapter for their country—and for the broader Middle East. Assad’s brutal dictatorship, propped up by our adversaries Iran and Russia, has ruled with an iron fist for far too long.”

She continued, “The Syrian people have endured a devastating civil war in their fight to break free from oppression. Accountability for those in power can still be pursued without inflicting economic collapse.”

Shaheen also underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, expressing her readiness to work closely with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barak to support the Syrian people’s aspirations for democracy, security, and lasting peace.

Senator Rand Paul echoed similar concerns, stating, “For years, I have opposed sweeping sanctions that hurt innocent civilians more than the regimes they target.”

“While the Caesar Act was designed to isolate Bashar al-Assad’s regime,” he added, “it has ended up punishing ordinary Syrians—exacerbating poverty, hindering recovery, and blocking progress toward peace.”

Paul stressed that the proposed repeal aims to restore a more principled and targeted approach—one that holds bad actors accountable without imposing undue suffering on the very people the United States claims to support.

Policy Shift Under Trump Administration

The legislative proposal follows a dramatic policy shift announced last month by U.S. President Donald Trump. During a visit to Saudi Arabia on May 13, Trump declared the full lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria. The following day, he met with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Later that month, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally suspended Caesar Act sanctions for 180 days, implementing the president’s decision.

Origins and Legacy of the Caesar Act

The Caesar Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2019 and came into effect in June 2020. It imposed sweeping sanctions not only on Syrian officials but also on foreign entities that provided financial, technological, or logistical support to the Assad regime.

The law targeted anyone involved in Syria’s oil and gas sectors, or in reconstruction projects deemed to benefit the regime directly.

Named after the military photographer who defected from Assad’s forces and leaked thousands of photographs documenting the torture and death of detainees in government prisons, the Caesar Act became one of the most potent tools of economic pressure on Damascus. The defector—who used the pseudonym “Caesar”—was later identified as First Sergeant Fareed al-Madhhan from Daraa province, after revealing his identity in the wake of the regime’s collapse in December 2024.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.