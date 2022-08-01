HTS Continues Mobilization in Syria’s Aleppo for Military Operation

HTS and the opposition factions operating in its control area are preparing for a new military operation against the government, according to North Press.

Syrian opposition military factions, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), continue to fortify and raise readiness along the lines of contact with the Syrian government forces west of Aleppo, military sources in the Syrian opposition revealed on Monday.

Military sources previously confirmed to North Press that the HTS and the opposition factions operating in its control area were preparing for a new military operation against the government forces west of Aleppo and southeast of Idleb.

HTS continues to dig trenches and tunnels along the lines of contact with the government, in the western countryside of Aleppo, from the town of Mizanaz in the south to Jabal Sheikh Aqil and Ain Jara in the north.

The sources noted that the aforementioned military preparations come in tandem with reports about the arrival of new military reinforcements to the region.

The sources indicated that the military preparations of the HTS and the other factions coincided with inspections conducted by military leaders in al-Fateh al-Mubin Operations’ Room, topped by HTS, in the area, which is expected to witness a new military operation.

Since the beginning of July, areas in the western countryside of Aleppo, which have witnessed military movements by parties to the conflict, have witnessed a military escalation and intense exchange of shelling amid military buildups in the area where the military operations ended in early 2020.

