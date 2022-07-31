Al-Bab Police Arrest Young Man over Facebook Post

Police in al-Bab arrested a young man for criticizing Turkey's statements about supporting the Assad regime in fighting terrorism, according to Baladi News.

Activists circulated on social media a video of the father of the detained young man, Hammoud al-Rajab, explaining his son’s arrest, saying: “A patrol of three cars raided Rajab’s shop in the al-Bab city in eastern Aleppo, insulting and beating him. Patrol agents also pushed me without considering I was an old man.”

He explained that his son Rajab did not commit any crime, his accusation is publishing a post related to talk about popular anger following the Turkish foreign minister’s remarks about supporting the Assad regime under the pretext of fighting terrorism.”

The young man’s father added that during the police interview, they asked to search their house, accompanied by a female member. They did not find anything. He pointed out that his other son was arrested because he filmed the incident at the shop when his father was pushed. The son was then beaten and insulted until he deleted the video recording from his phone.

Police released the young mand Rajab after his arrest for several hours, claiming that he was behind some fake pages that defame the institutions of the Syrian revolution and raise rumors.

The incident sparked anger and resentment. Activists issued a statement saying that the attack on the family of Hamoud al-Rajab during his arbitrary detention was contrary to the demands of the revolution, which required accountability of the patrol members.

