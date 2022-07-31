Germany, France Reject Turkish Military Operation On Syria’s North

A group of 100 French lawmakers urged the UN Security Council to impose a no-fly zone on northern Syria, according to North Press.

During a press conference in Istanbul on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her country’s rejection of a Turkish military operation in northern Syria for many reasons.

Baerbock visited Turkey and met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as they held a joint press conference.

The conference started with calm remarks, but later on, the two ministers started to criticize each other’s policies, and the atmosphere got tense.

One of the main topics discussed at the conference was the possible Turkish military operation that Turkey has threatened to launch against Syria’s north, as Baerbock expressed her country’s rejection of the operation,

100 French MPs Denounce Erdogan’s Policy

On Saturday, a hundred French parliamentarians denounced the “policy of war” that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan follows against the Kurds in northern Syria.

The French MPs, mainly from the political left, urged the UN Security Council to impose a no-fly zone on northern Syria.

“While the rest of the world is focused on Ukraine, as Russia’s war crimes multiply there, Erdogan is planning to launch an umpteenth bloody offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria,” the French MPs said in a statement published by the JDD title (Journal du Dimanche).

“The Turkish president is taking advantage of Turkey’s pivotal status, as a NATO member on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv, to obtain a blank check from the Atlantic Alliance to intensify his attacks in northern Syria,” the Communist senator Laurence Cohen said.

“Western countries must no longer look the other way,” said the elected representatives, parliamentary deputies and upper house senators, mostly from leftist and ecologist parties.

They called on the West “to guarantee the protection of Kurdish activists and associations present on European soil.”

The MPs urged France to refer the matter to the UN Security Council “to declare a no-fly zone in northern Syria and place the Syrian Kurds under international protection.”

They also called for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) to “be granted international recognition.”

