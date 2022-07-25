New Agreement Between SDF and Syrian Regime on Oil Supply

The agreement increased the regime's oil intake, mainly used for its military forces, Baladi News.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian regime have signed a new agreement to increase oil convoys from areas east of the Euphrates controlled by the SDF to regime-controlled areas.

According to the local al-Khabour website, the planned increase will be at the rate of 160 tanks per week, reaching up to 200 tanks in the future, which will be transported by the Katerji Company.

The website quoted unnamed sources as saying that the new understanding to increase convoys, brokered by Russia, led to the regime strengthening its forces in northern Syria in areas controlled by SDF forces to prevent Turkey from carrying out a military operation in northern Syria.

The agreement increased the regime’s oil intake, mainly used for its military forces. The agreement came during a meeting in Tabqa city that brought security leaders from the regime and leaders of the SDF under the auspices of the Russian military police.

According to the website, a meeting will be held next week between the two sides to agree on the transfer of electricity towards areas west of the Euphrates controlled by regime forces from the SDF-controlled Tabqa and Mansoura dam.

