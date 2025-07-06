Pentagon Allocates USD 130 Million to Support SDF and Free Syrian Army in Fight Against ISIS

The U.S. Department of Defense has allocated $130 million from its 2026 budget to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS.

In a detailed statement, the Pentagon emphasized its strategy of working with “reliable and partner forces” on the ground, highlighting the need to maintain constant pressure on ISIS in regions where it remains active. The department warned that a resurgence of the terrorist organization poses a direct threat to U.S. interests, as well as to the people of Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, and to the international community at large.

ISIS Resurgence in Syria

ISIS has recently stepped up its operations in Syria. The group claimed responsibility for a church bombing in Damascus and has carried out attacks on Syrian regime forces. Meanwhile, Syria’s Interior Ministry reported dismantling several ISIS-affiliated cells allegedly planning assaults on civilian and military targets.

According to a recent Reuters investigation, ISIS is actively working to revive its networks in both Syria and Iraq. European security officials have expressed growing concern over the reemergence of foreign fighters traveling to Syria to join extremist groups. Intelligence agencies have reportedly tracked a small number of suspected foreign fighters entering Syria from Europe in recent months, though it remains unclear whether they were recruited directly by ISIS or by affiliated networks.

Intelligence Sharing and International Cooperation

U.S. and Syrian sources confirmed that Washington has shared intelligence with Damascus regarding the renewed threat posed by ISIS. The Pentagon had previously issued warnings about the increasing activity of the group in eastern and central Syria.

In a related development, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Syrian authorities to actively contribute to international efforts aimed at defeating ISIS. Speaking at the conclusion of a high-level conference on Syria held in Paris, Macron said, “Fighting ISIS is an absolute priority. Establishing close partnerships with the [anti-ISIS] international coalition is a very promising approach.”

He further urged all coalition members to reassess their strategies and level of engagement, stressing the continued threat posed by ISIS to regional and global stability.

