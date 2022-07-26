First Emirati Hospital in Damascus Countryside Opens

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Maidani is the second Emirati hospital in Syria, according to Athr Press.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health opened the first Emirati hospital in the Damascus countryside. It has a capacity of 135 beds, including intensive 40 care beds.

The UAE hospital named Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Maidani is located near the Conference Palace in the Damascus countryside. This place was chosen to cover the Ghouta area and large geographical areas of the governorate, which include a population of about one million people.

Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghabash told reporters that the hospital’s opening was supported by the UAE Red Crescent as part of the humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ghabash explained that the hospital includes all the necessary medical equipment such as radiology, axial tomography, and respiratory devices to provide the appropriate medical service. The hospital also has several other departments, such as the laboratory with all its equipment and the intensive care department.

A source in Aleppo’s Health Department told Athr Press that work is underway to terminate and equip the Emirati hospital provided to the Syrian Ministry of Health. It will be the second Emirati hospital in Syria.

It is noteworthy that the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.