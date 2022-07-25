Assad to Lamamra: Syria More Keen on Content than Form

Assad reaffirmed the depth of the relations between Syria and Algeria, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad discussed with the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra the enhancing of brotherly relations between Syria and Algeria based on principles, common values and historical factors that brought together the two brotherly peoples and countries and the realization of the will on both sides to develop these relations.

The minister handed a message to President al-Assad from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune regarding bilateral relations and the continuation of consultation and coordination between the two countries regarding the challenges facing the region, in addition to the ongoing preparations for holding the Arab summit in Algeria.

President al-Assad conveyed the Algerian Minister his greetings and thanks to Algeria’s leadership and people, because it extended Syria with loyalty.

“The Syrian people will not forget the stance of Algeria that stood by its side in the war it is exposed to, and will always remember it as a brotherly country that adheres to its principles and Arabism, President Assad added, stressing Syria’s keenness to work with Algeria to open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries and to boost brotherly ties between the two peoples.

The president considered that the Arab League is the mirror of the Arab situation, and that what matters to Syria is the formula, content, and product of joint Arab action, because it is more concerned in substance than form, and it highly appreciates Algeria’s stance in support of Syrian rights in all fields.

In turn, Minister Lamamra affirmed that Syria is an essential member in the Arab region and a founding member of the Arab League, and that the Arab world needs Syria and not the other way around, adding that Algeria will be with Syria and will coordinate with it in the Arab and international situation during its presidency of the summit as it has always been.

During the meeting, some proposals and formulas were exchanged to improve joint Arab action, whether at the bilateral level or at the level of the Arab League, and to confront the issues and challenges facing the Arabs.

The minister said that his country is looking forward to developing bilateral cooperation with Syria in all fields and hopes that there will be an opportunity soon to hold the meetings of the Syrian-Algerian joint committee.

Minister Lamamra noted that Algeria’s official stance towards Syria is fully consistent with the stance of the Algerian people, who have the utmost respect for the Syrian people and support their steadfastness in the face of the terrorist war and the unjust blockade they are being subjected to.

Mekdad

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad also met with Lamamra. Mekdad affirmed that Syrian-Algerian relations are deeply rooted and Algeria stood by the Syrian people throughout the years of the terrorist war against them, noting that Syria’s primary concern is to enhance Arab solidarity and unify the world in the face of common challenges.

In response to a question about Syria’s participation in the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, Mekdad said: “We must deal with matters realistically and think about the pressures that we are experiencing … Syria’s main concern, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, is the interest of the Arab nation, strengthening solidarity and joint Arab action, and unifying the Arab position in the face of common challenges.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.