Syria & Algeria FM Discuss Relations, Latest Developments

Algeria expressed its readiness to activate cooperation between the two countries, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, the means of activating and developing mechanisms of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, Mekdad conveyed the Syrian people’s congratulations to Algeria, as people and leadership, on the 60 anniversary of independence.

Mikdad briefed Lamamra on the situation in Syria and the coercive measures imposed on the country in violation of humanitarian law, as well as the Syrian vision on Arab-Arab relations.

Lamamra, for his part, expressed Algeria’s readiness to activate mechanisms of cooperation between both states.

