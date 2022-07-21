Three Policemen Killed In Terrorist Attack, Daraa Countryside

Three police officers were killed, and two others were wounded when their vehicle was targeted by unknown individuals, according to SANA.

On Thursday, three police officers were killed, and two others were wounded when their vehicle was targeted by unknown individuals in Daraa Governorate, southern Syria.

A source at Daraa Police Headquarters told a SANA reporter that an “unknown terrorist group attacked a police patrol using automatic weapons, followed by an explosive device blast on the Daraa/Gharz prison road, killing three policemen and injuring two others.

On July 20th, masked gunmen in the northern countryside of Daraa killed a member of the armed forces.

On July 5th, an explosive device planted by terrorists exploded in al-Yadouda town, northwest of Daraa, injuring several people of one family.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.