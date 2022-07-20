Iraq Suspends Recognition of Syrian Degrees

Syrian officials said that the country's degrees have a very good reputation worldwide, according to al-Watan.

Rumours about the Iraqi side’s suspension of the recognition of Syrian degrees sparked controversy on social media pages. This prompted al-Watan to reach out to those involved in the Ministry of Higher Education and the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Watan, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Fadia Deeb revealed that the ministry addressed the Iraqi embassy to clarify the issue and what action should be taken, mainly since it also affects Iraqi students in Syrian universities.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education said, “we wait for the official response to the content of the decision to clarify the situation. The ministry does not get its information through the sites but through official means. The ministry requested an explanation of the decision, the actions taken in all their details, and the reasons behind this decision or orientation. We have not received anything official yet.”

Read Also: UN Refuses Lebanon Plan to Repatriate Refugees



The Iraqi Embassy in Damascus issued a statement saying that the recognition of Syrian public and private universities had been revoked, in accordance with a decision from the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education.

Deeb pointed out that the Syrian degree has a good reputation and is recognized in all countries of the world. She stressed its recognition in various countries in an official reciprocal manner between universities. There are agreements of cooperation and cultural exchange, knowing that Syrian students are studying in Iraq and Iraqi students are studying in Syrian universities.

“No country has ever withdrawn its recognition of the Syrian degree even in the circumstances of the war. Syrian students prove their excellence in various countries, and there are cultural exchanges with all the countries of the world.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.